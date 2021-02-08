Bangladesh's Shakib out of second Windies test due to thigh injury
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the second and final test against West Indies in Dhaka due to a thigh injury he suffered in the first test, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Monday.
The 33-year-old picked up the injury on the second day's play in Chattogram and was unable to bat and bowl in the second innings. Bangladesh lost the series opener by three wickets.
"Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh... and after careful consideration it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test," the BCB said in a statement.
The second test starts on Thursday.
