Explore
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi 12oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir score after 1 overs is 6/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 30, 2025 9:36 AM IST
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir at 6/0 after 1 overs, Shubham Khajuria at 6 runs and Yawer Khan at 0 runs
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 30 Jan 2025 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

    Baroda squad -
    Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani
    Jammu and Kashmir squad -
    Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Ahmed Banday, Musaif Ajaz, Paras Dogra, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Vivrant Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Yawer Khan, Fazil Rashid, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Shivansh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Salam, Rohit Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Waseem Bashir, Yudhvir Singh    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 30, 2025 9:36 AM IST

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score:
    Jammu and Kashmir
    Shubham Khajuria 6 (6)
    Yawer Khan 0 (0)
    Baroda
    Akash Singh 0/6 (1)

    Jan 30, 2025 9:35 AM IST

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Shubham Khajuria smashed a Four on Akash Singh bowling . Jammu and Kashmir at 4/0 after 0.5 overs

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

    Jan 30, 2025 8:30 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details
    Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir to be held at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir score after 1 overs is 6/0
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes