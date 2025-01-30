Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir score after 1 overs is 6/0

Live

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir at 6/0 after 1 overs, Shubham Khajuria at 6 runs and Yawer Khan at 0 runs

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score, Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 30 Jan 2025 at 09:30 AM

Venue : Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara



Baroda squad -

Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani

Jammu and Kashmir squad -

Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Ahmed Banday, Musaif Ajaz, Paras Dogra, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Vivrant Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Yawer Khan, Fazil Rashid, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Shivansh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Salam, Rohit Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Waseem Bashir, Yudhvir Singh...Read More