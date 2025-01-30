Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Jammu and Kashmir score after 1 overs is 6/0
Venue : Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Baroda squad -
Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani
Jammu and Kashmir squad -
Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Ahmed Banday, Musaif Ajaz, Paras Dogra, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Vivrant Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Yawer Khan, Fazil Rashid, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Shivansh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Salam, Rohit Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Waseem Bashir, Yudhvir Singh...Read More
Jammu and Kashmir
Shubham Khajuria 6 (6)
Yawer Khan 0 (0)
Baroda
Akash Singh 0/6 (1)
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
Match 112 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Baroda and Jammu and Kashmir to be held at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.