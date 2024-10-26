Explore
    Baroda vs Odisha Live Score: Match 39 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 26, 2024 8:29 AM IST
    Baroda vs Odisha Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    Baroda vs Odisha Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 26 Oct 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara,

    Baroda squad -
    Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani
    Odisha squad -
    Anil Parida, Anurag Sarangi, Kartik Biswal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shantanu Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biplab Samantray, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Rajesh Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Suryakant Pradhan, Aasirwad Swain, Rajesh Dhuper, Harshit Rathod, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa    ...Read More

    Baroda vs Odisha Match Details
    Match 39 of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Baroda and Odisha to be held at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

