‘Bas kar bhai’: Twitter fumes as KL Rahul gets dismissed cheaply again in 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Stand-in captain KL Rahul's poor form continued as he got dismissed for just 2 runs in the second innings of 2nd Test match against Bangladesh on Saturday. In the two match Test series, the right-handed batter scored 57 runs in four innings at an average of 14.25. Earlier, in the ODIs, he had amassed 95 runs in three matches averaging 31.67. Thus he accumulated a total of mere 152 runs in seven innings on India's tour of Bangladesh 2022.

Despite his low scores and poor performace since before the T20 World Cup 2022, Rahul has surprisingly maintained his place for Team India in all the three formats of the game. His yet another early dismissal on Saturday gave fuel to a meme-fest on Twitter as cricket experts and fans mercilessly trolled and mocked the 30-year-old. We have compiled some of the reactions here.

"KL Rahul is a fraud but BCCI management/selectors are bigger frauds.. They're not only allowing him to be in the final-।। but also gave him captainship.2 minutes silence for those who are expecting a world cup from this team," posted one user on Twitter.

“People used to criticise KL Rahul for scoring runs against only weak teams. He gave befitting reply to all of them by not not scoring runs even against Bangladesh,” tweeted another user

“Even Kl Rahul does not know why he is in playing XI !!!,” fumed one fan.

“”Thought choosing rcb as my fav team was the biggest mistake I made being a cricket fan, then I became kl rahul fan," regretfully posted one user.

Meanwhile, on Day 3, Bangladesh resumed their 2nd innings on 7/0. India quickly drew first blood as R Ashwin trapped Shanto in front of the wicket and the visitors were 13/1. The hosts took wickets at regular intervals and Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 231 runs. Litton Das and Zakir Hasan scored half-centuries each as India got the target of 145 runs.

Chasing the target in the fourth innings of the Test, India lost Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara (6 off 12 balls), Shubman Gill (7 off 35 balls) and Virat Kohli( 1 off 22 balls) and were 45/4 at stumps.

