‘Bas wo saamne na aaye aur ye kahe ki team unhone select ki hai’: Mohammad Amir rant on Ramiz Raja

Published on Nov 07, 2022 07:52 PM IST

Pakistan will now face New Zealand in the first semifinal game of the 2022 edition of the tournament in a bid to reach the final for the first time in an ICC event since 2017 Champions Trophy.

Mohammad Amir; PCB chief Ramiz Raja
ByHT Sports Desk

Despite twin losses at the start of their campaign in Australia, which included a shock defeat to Zimbabwe, going down 43 for four in the must-win South Africa game and struggling in a low-scoring chase against Bangladesh in the virtual quarterfinal, Pakistan recovered and miraculously turned things around in T20 World Cup to reach the semis, for the record sixth time in the tournament history. They will now face New Zealand in the first semifinal game of the 2022 edition of the tournament in a bid to reach the final for the first time in an ICC event since 2017 Champions Trophy.

Moments after reaching the final, senior Pakistan player, Mohammad Amir, in conversation with News 24 HD, lashed out at PCB chief Ramiz Raja and at the team selectors, asking them to not come forward if the team reaches the final or wins the trophy. Unleashing a fiery rant at PCB, he said that none took responsibility when the team was losing and hence none should come forward to take credit if they win.

Abhi bhi request hai unse, jab Pakistan team haar rahi thi koi samne nehi aaya ki yeh team manine select ki thi. Agar Pakistan team jeet bhi jaata hai na to abhi please samne na aaye, aur kahe ki yeh team maine select ki thi. Yeh bewakoof banana log ko mat shuru kijiye ga. Sab ko pata hai kaha kaha pe galatiyan hui hai, credit lene kiliye na aaye ki yeh team maine select ki thi. Jab team har rahi thi aap ko kahi kamre me jaake chup gaaye, gayeb ho gaye pata nehi. Agar yeh team semi-final bhi jetein, toh bahir na nikliye ga (It's a request to them that if Pakistan win, then don't come and say you selected this team. When the team was losing, no one took responsibility. Don't fool us. We all know where the selection had gone wrong. When the team was losing no one came forward, everyone was hiding),” he said.

Pakistan have reached the semifinal five times previously in T20 World Cup and lost thrice, on consecutive occasions. The last time they won the semis was in 2009, when they were crowned the champions.

