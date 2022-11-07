Home / Cricket / 'Unko khud 1-2 wicket lete huye sharam aa rahi thi. He was hiding his face': Kapil Dev's staggering verdict on Ashwin

'Unko khud 1-2 wicket lete huye sharam aa rahi thi. He was hiding his face': Kapil Dev's staggering verdict on Ashwin

cricket
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Former India captain Kapil Dev is not convinced of R Ashwin's abilities in T20I cricket.

Kapil Dev had a hot take on R Ashwin and his form in the T20 World Cup(Getty/Screengrab)
Kapil Dev had a hot take on R Ashwin and his form in the T20 World Cup(Getty/Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

R Ashwin is enjoying a fine return to the Indian limited-overs set-up. After being out of contention for a long time, the off-spinner made his comeback into the T20 fold during last year's T20 World Cup and is now regularly featuring in India's Playing XI. The management has shown tremendous faith in Ashwin's capabilities, so much so Yuzvendra Chahal - India's . 1 wrist-spinner is warming the bench and is yet to play a single game in the ongoing World Cup. Ashwin, who has gotten the preference over Chahal has played all five Super 12 matches for India picking up six wickets while bowling economically.

However, former India captain Kapil Dev is not convinced of Ashwin's abilities in T20I cricket. During a discussion, Kapil pointed out that even though the India spinner has picked up wickets, he is lacking the same confidence and belief. In fact, Kapil even mentioned that some of the wickets which Ashwin has taken in the tournament were mostly due to the faults of the batsmen than the other way round.

Also Read - 'Such shots are next to impossible': Sehwag's poetic description of Suryakumar's knock during IND-ZIM T20 World Cup game

"Until now, Ashwin hasn't given me the confidence. He picked up wickets today but it didn't look as if he got them. In fact, batsmen iss tarah out huye ki unhe khud bhi 1-2 wickets lete huye sharam aa rahi thi (Some of the batsmen got out in a way that Ashwin himself couldn't believe it). He was hiding his face. Picking up wickets obviously gives you that confidence but the Ashwin we know, we haven't seen him show the same rhythm," Kapil said on ABP News.

On current form, Ashwin is likely to be persisted with for India's semifinal contest against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. But as far as the Ashwin vs Chahal debate is concerned, Kapil feels that although the odds are currently stacked in the off-spinner's favour, one should not entirely rule out the possibility of India springing in a surprise in the form of Chahal.

"It depends on the team management. If they have the confidence on Ashwin, it's good. He has played the entire tournament so he can adjust if need be. But if you want to surprise the opposition, they can always turn to the wrist-spinner (Chahal). Whoever wins the confidence of the management and captain, will play," added Kapil.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ravichandran ashwin kapil dev t20 world cup indian cricket team + 2 more
ravichandran ashwin kapil dev t20 world cup indian cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out