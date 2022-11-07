'Such shots are next to impossible': Sehwag's poetic description of Suryakumar's knock during IND-ZIM T20 World Cup game

Suryakumar Yadav was in brilliant form during India's win against Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 fixture, on Sunday. The MI star smacked an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 25 balls, including six fours and four sixes. The 32-year-old received plenty of praise from fans and former cricketers. So even legendary batter Virender Sehwag joined the bandwagon with a poetic description of Suryakumar's innings in Melbourne.

"Wherever he wants to direct his shot, even if it's not the right ball for that, he will make it reach there", he said.

"He can guide an off stump wide over the wicketkeeper to fine leg for a six. Such shots are next to impossible. BUt it's Suryakumar, so it's possible."

"If he wants to smack it to the covers, it's Suryakumar, so it's possible. If it needs to be launched over the bowler, it's Suryakumar, so it's possible", he further added.

Suryakumar's knock helped India post 186 for five in 20 overs, setting a target of 187 runs. Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul also played a crucial knock of 51 runs off 35 balls. Sean Williams was in decent bowling form for Zimbabwe and took two wickets.

Chasing a target of 187 runs, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was in brilliant bowling form for India, with a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya bagged two-wicket hauls respectively. Ryan Burl (35 off 22 balls) and Sikandar Raza (34 off 24 balls) were in decent batting form but failed to take their side past the finish line.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have also made it through to the semifinals, where they will face England on Thursday. Suryakumar, who also received Player of the Match, said after the match, "I think the plan was very clear when me and Hardik were batting together. He said we should take a positive route and we started hitting the ball and never stopped. I think the atmosphere in the team is really nice and so is the build-up towards the knockout, really looking forward to that game."

"My plan has always been clear, I do the same thing in the nets, I practise the same shots. I bat according to the situation and what the team needs. It feels really good, to be there (number 1 ranked T20I batter). You got to start from zero everytime, that's what I think. It's good to see people come out, let's see how it goes in the next game", he further added.

