'Baseless. Has potential to crack healthy relationships': PCB issues strongly-worded statement on 'inaccurate' reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday issued a strongly-worded statement on reports that the country's players have been denied no-objection certificate (NOC) to participate in Big Bash League (BBL) - Australia's major domestic T20 league. In their statement, the PCB have termed the reports ‘baseless, factually inaccurate and speculative’. In addition, the board also released detailed information on the process of issuing the NOCs for BBL, ILT20, and Cricket South Africa's new T20 league.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed the ESPNCricinfo story under the headline PCB to deny NOC to Pakistani players for BBL; no clarity on ILT20 or CSA league, terming it baseless, factually inaccurate and speculative,” the PCB statement read.

“The PCB said ESPNCricinfo contacted it on Tuesday, 2 August, at 1120, requesting for responses latest by 1400 on the same day. ESPNCricinfo was informed at 1130 that the PCB will revert by the close of business on Wednesday, 3 August.”

Further providing information on the same, the PCB stated that it received the first list of players for BBL draft on 16 July, following which internal discussions took place for providing the NOCs. A second list of players was received by the board on 2 August.

In addition, two requests were received for ILT20 for centrally contracted players with the PCB, to which the board stated that their availability would be subject to international commitments. No request was received from Cricket South Africa for its league.

"The PCB NOC Guidelines allow players to apply for a maximum of three NOCs per year, excluding the PSL and NOT PSL plus one as incorrectly reported..." wrote the PCB further.

Concluding the statement, the PCB insisted that such reports have a "potential to create a crack in the smooth, healthy and cordial relationship between the PCB and all its stakeholders."

