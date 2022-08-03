Home / Cricket / 'Pakistan doesn't have his replacement. Tell me, is there anyone?': PAK great furious with star's shock Asia Cup absence

'Pakistan doesn't have his replacement. Tell me, is there anyone?': PAK great furious with star's shock Asia Cup absence

Published on Aug 03, 2022 06:21 PM IST
  • The former Pakistan cricketer came in support of the veteran star following his exclusion from the Asia Cup squad.
Pakistan team in action(AP)
Pakistan team in action(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan on Tuesday announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11. While Hasan Ali was dropped from the side for the continental tournament, veteran batter Shoaib Malik didn't find a place in the squad as well. Malik had been an integral part of the Pakistan T20I side until last year, and also represented the side in the World Cup in October-November.

Malik's absence did raise some eyebrows and former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed believes that Pakistan have not found the veteran all-rounder's replacement yet. Talking to pak.tv, Javed said that Malik “perfectly fits” the number four spot in the XI in the shortest format.

"Pakistan doesn't have a replacement for Shoaib Malik. He perfectly fits at the No.4 spot. Tell me is there anyone apart from him?" he said.

The former Pakistan bowler, who has represented the country in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs, further said that Pakistan should try Shan Masood in the T20Is; however, the batter is not named in the Asia Cup squad as well.

"I have been saying this for a long time now that Shan Masood should be tested at this position. Viewing grounds of Australia, a batter playing proper cricketing shots would succeed there," he insisted.

Talking about those selected for the squad (Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Asif Ali), Javed stated that while Iftikhar has not been consistent with his appearances over the past few years, the other two are “one-dimensional."

"Iftikhar Ahmed is in and out for last five years and has not made an impact while Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali is one-dimensional players," said the former Pakistan cricketer.

Before the Asia Cup, Pakistan will also take part in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. Babar Azam will lead the side in both the series.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

