Basit Ali gives technical advice to Babar Azam; predicts "best batter" in PSL

ANI |
Mar 22, 2025 05:45 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], : Former cricketer Basit Ali has provided technical input to Pakistan's premier player, Babar Azam. The former cricketer predicted that he would be the "best batter" in the upcoming Pakistan Super League .

After a sub-par outing in the recently concluded Champions Trophy, Babar has found himself down the pecking order in the format. He was dropped from Pakistan's T20I fold against New Zealand but was retained for the ODI leg.

With Babar looking to find his lost rhythm in the three ODIs against the Kiwis, Basit offered technical advice to the experienced batter and urged him to use his "bottom hand" and open the face of the bat.

"Babar should reduce his stance. He should also slightly open his bat. His bat is closed, and he should try to use his bottom hand more in the powerplay. Now pressure will be on Babar and Rizwan," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Apart from Babar, Mohammad Rizwan was dropped from the T20I phase in New Zealand. The axing of seasoned stars allowed the team to infuse it with new blood and youth.

After tasting back-to-back defeats in the first two T20Is, Pakistan's youngsters, with nerves of steel, completed a 205-run chase courtesy of a blistering unbeaten ton from Hasan Nawaz. Pakistan's three-match ODI series against New Zealand will begin on March 29 after the conclusion of the five T20Is.

Pakistan will conclude its white-ball tour of New Zealand on April 5 and then shift its focus to the nation's highly regarded T20 tournament, the PSL.

The action-packed tournament will begin on April 11, with Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars. Basit prophecised that Babar, who represents Peshawar Zalmi, will be the best batter in the tournament.

"Babar Azam will be the best batter in PSL," Basit added.

Peshawar will begin its PSL campaign against Quetta Gladiators on April 12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

