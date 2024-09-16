New Delhi [India], : Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has rooted for Mohammad Rizwan to replace Babar Azam and become the new skipper of the Men in Green. Basit Ali roots for Rizwan to become Pakistan captain, points out skill "even Babar doesn't possess"

Babar's time as the white-ball captain could be on the verge of reaching its climax. Recently, reports have started to surface about Rizwan emerging as the top candidate to replace Babar.

The reports have led to mixed reactions from fans and former Pakistan cricketers. Basit backed Rizwan to lead the Pakistan team after witnessing him captain Markhors against Stallions in the Champions One-Day Cup.

He pointed out Rizwan's ability to read the nature of the pitch, an ability that even Babar and Test captain Shan Masood lack in their skillset.

"The way Rizwan led the side, he proved there is no better skipper than him. He has shown it with his captaincy. He read the pitch; it is a big thing. Even Babar can't do that. I am not even talking about Shan. If you don't make him captain at this time, then it is a loss for Pakistan. This is the best time you should make Rizwan the captain," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

After putting up a moderate total of 231, the Stallions assumed control when Rizwan handed the ball to Shahnawaz Dahani to bowl the eight over.

With an array of shots, Babar struck five consecutive fours off Dahani, and the Stallions raced to 47/1, looking well poised to chase down the target.

Rizwan changed the tactics; he didn't hand the ball to Dahani for the rest of the game. He mixed up the bowling lineup and used spinners and pacers while hunting for a breakthrough.

Naseem Shah rattled Shan Masood's stumps to pull Markhors back into the game. The single wicket led to the Stallions falling like a house of cards and folding on 105 in 23.4 overs.

The spin duo of Zahid Mahmood and Salman Ali Agha ran through the Stallions batters to seal off an impressive 126-run win.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.