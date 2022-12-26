'Bat ghumao, trophy ko pappi do': Mohammad Kaif's stunning request to Pujara leaves India star tongue-tied - Watch

10 months back, Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test side when the team took on Sri Lanka at home. He later fought is way back into the squad with a flurry of impressive knocks in County championship and eventually ended the year with a stunning century, his first since 2019, to help India beat Bangladesh. He was later recognised as the Player of the Series. After the win in Mirpur on Sunday, India great Mohammad Kaif made an epic request to Pujara on his celebrations which left the star batted tongue-tied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the match, Pujara joined Sony Sports for a discussion on his stunning comeback in Test cricket. Kaif, who was part of the Hindi panel, then urged Pujara to be more ecstatic during his celebrations like punch in the air, or try something with the bat. He also also urged the batter to shared picture of those moments on social media so that critics are aware he he has been scoring big runs for the team and they don't just talk about his strike rate.

ALSO READ: Watch: Pujara's no-nonsense reply to Jadeja, Gavaskar's criticism on India's move to send Axar ahead of Kohli

“After scoring hundred, your celebration is just too simple. Kuch karo bhai, bat ghumao, aise punch karo (Do something, show your bat, punch in the air) because they show those visuals a lot on TV so people will also remember that yes Pujara has been scoring runs. Or else the talk is always on strike rate or how slow you play. Yeh jo trophy mila hai na, pappi do trophy ko, social media mein daalo (This trophy that you got, kiss that trophy, put that picture on social media) and tell people that you played well and made a superb comeback to win the Player of the Series award. Please, Pujara,” he said as Pujara was left tongue-tied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India No.3 then replied saying, “The fact that I am scoring runs is enough for me. My bat does all the talking. More than celebrations, I believe in runs and contributing for the team. Celebrating too much is not part of my nature.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will play their next Test series against Australia at home starting February 9. The four-match series will mark the end of the 2021/23 WTC cycle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON