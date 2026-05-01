...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bathroom filming of female doctors : 2 Sri Lankan cricketers arrested for sleazy crime; police in action

Not the first time! Danushka Gunathilaka, Dulip Samaraweera and Tillakaratne Dilshan have been accused of terrible things in the past.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 09:22 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

Something is terribly wrong with Sri Lankan cricketers. Every now and then, a Lankan cricketer is found embroiled in some sleazy activity. And the problem runs deep, from the junior to the senior level.

As of now, we don't know who these two cricketers are.(AFP)

As per reports, two Sri Lankan Under-19 cricketers have been arrested for secretly filming several female doctors bathing at a private hotel. The doctors were out there to attend a conference. According to the police, these two cricketers used their mobile phones to record the doctors through some bathroom openings.

Also Read: Starc is available for selection but the big question is: Will Delhi Capitals throw him in at the deep end vs RR?

“Narahenpita Police arrested two members of the Sri Lanka Under-19 National Cricket Team following allegations that they had secretly filmed several female doctors while they were bathing.

Previously, Danushka Gunathilaka had been arrested on rape charges during the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. He was acquitted the next year, though. Then, former Sri Lankan international Dulip Samaraweera was banned for 20 years by Cricket Australia for behaving inappropriately towards a female player in Victoria during a coaching stint.

Tillakaratne Dilshan had also come under the scanner during Sri Lanka’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2010. After the tour, it was reported that the right-handed aggressive batsman was embroiled in a sexual assault case. Reports said he, in the company of two other Sri Lankan cricketers Jeevan Mendis and Dilhara Fernando, picked up a girl from a nightclub, and later Dilshan violated her at an unidentified place.

This is quite sickening, if truth be told. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board needs to groom their players properly. Granted, that often these claims are exaggerated or even false, the point is that there is no smoke without fire.

 
danushka gunathilaka
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Bathroom filming of female doctors : 2 Sri Lankan cricketers arrested for sleazy crime; police in action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.