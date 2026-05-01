Starc is available for selection but the big question is: Will Delhi Capitals throw him in at the deep end vs RR?

Finally, the legendary Mitchell Starc can play for Delhi Capitals. The Aussie fast bowler has been terribly missed by the IPL franchise, whose campaign this season so far has been marred by their inability to provide the finishing touch. As a result, going forward, they need to win all their remaining matches to guarantee themselves a place in the play-offs. The Starc name has a lot of a cachet and DC need that badly at present. (AFP)

Starc was missing from action due to shoulder and elbow injuries. He had played in all five Tests in the Ashes in 2025-2026, and he bowled superbly to lead the Aussies to a thumping 4-1 win. Later, he also participated in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. However, the grind of those matches took a toll on him. He has not been seen in action since. It’s been more than three months now.

Also Read: Big news for Delhi Capitals ahead of RR game: Back from hospital, star pacer ready to take on Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal

Later today, Delhi Capitals play Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and Starc is available. But it will be interesting to see whether or not he is thrown in at the deep end straight away. So far, Delhi have gone in with Tristan Stubbs, Pathum Nissanka, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi as their fixed foreign imports. After Ngidi got injured, Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand featured in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in which they were bowled out for a paltry 75.

Starc or Ngidi? Big conundrum! The thing is Ngidi is available for today’s match too, which means if DC decide to play both Starc and the South African, they will have to drop one of Stubbs, Miller and Nissanka. However, in light of their struggles with the bat, they might not do that, which means only one of them, Starc or Ngidi, will play, and it might be the Aussie.

In the six matches in which Ngidi bowled, he impressed but then Starc is one of the greatest left-armers of all time. His name has a lot of cachet. Delhi at present needs someone like him to breathe some life into their dwindling campaign.

With five defeats and three wins in 8 games, at present, they find themselves in seventh place on the points table. Hopefully, the return of Starc provides the boost they need. On his day, there are not many in the world who can upstage Starc.