Big news for Delhi Capitals ahead of RR game: Back from hospital, star pacer ready to take on Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal

Lungi Ngidi is back! What a big relief! Fans had their hearts in their mouths that day. (PTI)

There can’t be a better piece of news for Delhi Capitals fans at present.

The South African fast bowler sustained a head injury in an earlier IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings while attempting a catch and was taken to hospital immediately. He has now been cleared to play. At the time, fans feared the worst, but thankfully, the injury wasn’t serious.

Also Read: Delhi cop who created green corridor for Lungi Ngidi, once played with Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir: ‘He wasn’t moving’

On X, the IPL franchise posted a video on Thursday in which New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is seen at first. He says, “Lungi is back. He is back, again.” In the next frame, it’s now South Africa batsman David Miller who says the same thing.

And then you see Ngidi ready to bowl, at two stumps with the middle one missing, and guess what? He nails the second one on the leg side. Afterwards he celebrates in his characteristic manner, both arms wide-spread and then a jump and downward punching of the air.