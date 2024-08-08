Colombo [Sri Lanka], : Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage hailed both the batters and bowlers for their top performance against India in the third ODI match of the series. "Batters did a good job... spinners bowled well": Sri Lanka's Wellalage after beating India in 3rd ODI

Dunith Wellalage led the Sri Lankan bowling attack after he took five wickets in the third ODI match of the series in Colombo.

With the dominating victory, the hosts won the series 2-0 against Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue. This is the first time in the past 27 years that Sri Lanka has won an ODI series over India.

Speaking after the match, Wellalage thanked his skipper and teammates for supporting him in the series. He added that the hosts adjusted to the wicket since it was a turning track.

"I want to thank my skipper, teammates, and coaching staff. Everyone gave me great support and that's why I am here. We adjusted to the wicket as it was turning. It was the same as the first two ODIs and committed less mistakes today. The batters did a good job and then the spinners bowled well. Everyone is supporting each other and I am excited to be part of the team," Wellalage said.

Recapping the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat against India.

Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando gave the hosts an attack start as they made a partnership of 89 runs.

In the death, other Kamindu Mendis added a few runs and powered Sri Lanka to 248/7.

In the first inning, the Indian bowling attack struggled to keep a check on Sri Lanka's run rate. Riyan Parag led the Indian bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave up 54 runs in his nine-over spell.

During the run chase, the Indian batters struggled to stand still on the crease. The Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma was the highest run scorer among his teammates. The 37-year-old tried his best to give his side a good start, but he was dismissed in the eighth over by Dunith Wellalage.

As India lost half of their batting lineup, Washington Sundar gave his best to add runs, but the hosts didn't give him any chance, Sundar was removed by Theekshana in the 26th over, ending India's hope to win the match.

Dunith Wellalage picked the final wicket of the match as he removed Kuldeep Yadav in the 26.1th over and bundled India's batting lineup at 138.

