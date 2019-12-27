e-paper
Home / Cricket / BBL 2019-20: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH

BBL 2019-20: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH

Steyn was handed the ball in the second over and the veteran paceman started his spell with a dot ball. What was to follow is something that Steyn wouldn’t have imagined.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2019 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dale Steyn of the Stars bowls during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Adelaide Strikers at Metricon Stadium.
Dale Steyn of the Stars bowls during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Adelaide Strikers at Metricon Stadium.(Getty Images)
         

South African pace ace Dale Steyn started his campaign in the on going season of the Big Bash League on Friday when he came out to play for the Melbourne Stars against the Adelaide Strikers. Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and opted to field first.

Steyn was handed the ball in the second over and the veteran paceman started his spell with a dot ball. What was to follow is something that Steyn wouldn’t have imagined. Strikers’ in form opening batsman Jake Weatherald tore into the Protea star, bludgeoning him over long off for back to back sixes as Steyn was guilty of over pitching the ball.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly ‘ODI Super series’ finds support from Cricket Australia CEO 

The onslaught would continue as the southpaw hit two more boundaries to take runs off Steyn’s first five delivery. Here was a legend, made to look like a schoolboy by an in form batsman. What could Steyn do to earn back his confidence. Well, when you have been at the top of your game for more than a decade you know how to stand back after a few blows.

Steyn ran in full steam for the last delivery and adjusted his line and length both. A good length ball on middle stump. Weatherald gave it the full swing of his bat again and this time failed to connect. Maxwell was waiting eagerly at mid on and completed an easy catch.

The comeback was complete and champion showed yet again that form is temporary but class is permanent.

BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
