BBL: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers live score and updates

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 12:07 IST

BBL Live Updates: Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Sixers in a Big Bash League match on Wednesday at Adelaide. The Sixers won the bat flip and decided to put the Strikers in to bat first.

Follow Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers live score:

Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Alex Carey (c/wk), Jon Wells, Michael Neser, Cam Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes (c), James Vince, Justin Avendano, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Lloyd Pope