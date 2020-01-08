e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
BBL: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers live score and updates

Follow live score and updates of BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers from the Adelaide Oval.

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Follow live score and updates of BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers from the Adelaide Oval.
Follow live score and updates of BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers from the Adelaide Oval.(BBL)
         

BBL Live Updates: Adelaide Strikers take on Sydney Sixers in a Big Bash League match on Wednesday at Adelaide. The Sixers won the bat flip and decided to put the Strikers in to bat first.

Follow Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers live score:

 

Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Alex Carey (c/wk), Jon Wells, Michael Neser, Cam Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes (c), James Vince, Justin Avendano, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Lloyd Pope

