BBL franchise Melbourne Stars go past Trinbago Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore for incredible T20 record

Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars reached a historic feat during its final game of the season against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday. The Stars put up the highest score in the history of franchise T20 cricket, thanks largely to stunning unbeaten knocks from Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

Maxwell played a knock of 154 runs off just 64 balls with the help of 22 fours and 4 sixes to steer Melbourne Stars to 273/2 in the allotted twenty overs against the Hurricanes at the MCG.

This total by Melbourne Stars is also the highest team score in the history of the competition, highest in franchise league cricket and third-highest in all T20s.

The record for highest team total in franchise cricket was previously held by Trinbago Knight Riders, who play in the Caribbean Premier League. The TKR put 267/2 in 20 overs during the 2019 edition of the CPL. Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, with a score of 263/5 during the 2013 edition of the tournament against now-defunct Pune Warriors India, now stand third in the list of the highest score in franchise cricket.

Afghanistan hold the overall record with a mammoth score of 278/3 against Ireland. The side registered the record during a bilateral series in 2019. Czech Republic are second on the list with a score of 278/4 against Turkey in the same year.

Earlier, Stoinis and Maxwell put on 132 runs for the third wicket for the Stars after the latter gave the side a brilliant start alongside Joe Clarke. The duo had added 97 runs for the first wicket in just seven overs.

The right-handed Stoinis rose to the occasion as he scored 75 runs off just 31 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes.

In the entire innings, Melbourne Stars managed to register 29 boundaries and 10 sixes.