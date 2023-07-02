BCCI announce India women squad, schedule for Bangladesh T20Is and ODIs

The BCCI on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming three-match each T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh women's team, which gets underway from July 9. All the six encounters will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur (PTI/File Photo)

If we look at the squad, Harmanpreet Kaur is at the helm, with Smrit Mandhana as her deputy in both the squads. Yastika Bhatia, who played for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), will be donning the gloves. Richa Ghosh, who has kept wickets on many occasions, doesn't feature in either of the squad. Uma Chetry, who hails from Assam, has been selected as the second wicketkeeper in both the squads.

Radha Yadav is another popular name, which doesn't feature in either squads.

Sneh Rana will take part only in the ODIs as per the BCCI press release. While her Gujarat Giants teammate Meghana Sabbineni features only in the T20Is.

The series gets underway with the shorter format and the final T20I will be played on July 13. The ODIs start from July 16 and the series concludes on July 22.

A look at schedule:

1st T20I: July 9

2nd T20I: July 11

3rd T20I: July 13

1st ODI: July 16

2nd ODI: July 19

3rd ODI: July 22

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.

