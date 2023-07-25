India to play 3 ODIs against Australia before World Cup 2023, host England for 5 Tests in action-packed home season

After Rohit Sharma and Co. kickstarted India's multi-format tour of the Caribbean with a 1-0 series win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the venues for the home season 2023-24 of the Men In Blue on Tuesday. The Rahul Dravid-coached side will play a total of 16 International matches that will feature 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is in the action-packed season.

India's Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others during a match(ANI)

According to a media advisory shared by the BCCI, Team India's home season will get underway with India hosting five-time world champions Australia for a three-match ODI series. The three-match ODI series will be played in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Two-time champions India will host the 50-over World Cup in October-November. The ODI series will take place in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. After the conclusion of the 50-over World Cup, Team India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag. The series will end on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

India will start 2024 by hosting Afghanistan for its maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series between the two teams will take place in Mohali and Indore while the final game is set to take place in Bengaluru. Interestingly, Afghanistan played its first-ever Test match at the same venue.

Talking more about the home season, India will also host England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The BCCI has confirmed Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala as the shortlisted venues for the forthcoming Test series.

