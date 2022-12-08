BCCI announces full schedule of India's home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia

BCCI, on Thursday, announced the schedule for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting January 3 followed by a three-match ODI series. The matches will be played in Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati, Kolkata, Trivandrum respectively.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 full schedule

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 18 in Hyderabad. The second ODI on January 21 will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand which begins from January 27.

India vs New Zealand 2022 full schedule

Australia's tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the February 9. These four Tests will be absolutely crucial for both India and Australia's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final next year in Lord's. The next three Test matches will be played in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will feature four matches.

Australia will be touring India for a Test series for the first time in five years. The last time they toured India was in 2017 when the Steve Smith-led side lost 1-2. Since then India have toured Australia twice and won both becoming the first team to defeat Australia in Australia in back-to-back Test series.

India vs Australia Test series schedule

The two sides will then play a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai on March 17, 19, and 22 respectively.

