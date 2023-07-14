BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa in December-January

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Friday, announced the detailed schedule for India's tour of South Africa in December-January. The series will be India's first big assignment after the ODI World Cup at home and it will feature three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Test matches. India vs South Africa 2023 full schedule(PTI)

“The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests,” said BCCI and CSA in a joint statement.

The three T20Is are scheduled to take place on December 10 (at Durban), December 12 (at Gqeberha) and December 14 (Johannesburg).

The first ODI will also be played at Johannesburg on December 17 followed by the second on December 19 (at Gqeberha) and December 21 (at Paarl).

There will be a special focus on the T20Is as the series will shift focus to the shortest format ahead of next year's World Cup in the Caribbean.

The two-match Gandhi-Mandela Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. This will be India's next assignment after the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Full schedule of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24

“I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout," said Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson.

