BCCI announces India squad for England ODIs: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return

India have announced their squad for the three-ODI series against England next month. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah return to the team after missing the three ODIs against Afghanistan recently. Kohli had to miss on account of a hamstring injury which he picked up during the IPL final. Bumrah was rested. However, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not part of the squad which means his rehabilitation continues. Virat Kohli returns to the team. (PTI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite scoring a century against Afghanistan in the third one-dayer in Chennai on Saturday, is not part of the squad. Gurnoor Brar, who impressed with his pace against Afghanistan, has been retained for the upcoming three-game series. Prince Yadav, on the other hand, has been dropped along with Harsh Dubey. Star spin allrounder Axar Patel also returns to the team. He had been rested for Afghanistan's tour of India.

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From the Afghanistan ODI series, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Brar are the names who feature in the squad for the England matches under Shubman Gill.

Chakaravarthy ruled out of Ireland games! Under Gill, India will play the first ODI at Edgbaston on July 14, followed by matches at Sophia Gardens and Lord's respectively on July 16 and July 19. Before the ODI series India will play a five-T20I series against England and before that a two-T20I series against Ireland later this month. India ace spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the Ireland games as he continues his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Jaiswal's omission is a bit surprising. After he opened in two games against Afghanistan and got a century in one of them, he was expected to be included in the 15-member squad – which can only mean one thing that unless there is a vacancy in the opening role, he can't be a regular. He will only play when regulars are injured or the team is up against weaker opposition teams, like it has happened in the past.

Bumrah's return is along expected lines. Being an all-format player, he is only called upon for important contests so that he can stay injury-free and serve for many more years to come.

India's full squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.