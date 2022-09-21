BCCI announces India squad for Women's Asia Cup 2022; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead, Taniya Bhatia named among standbys

The BCCI on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament, that takes place from October 1-15 in Bangladesh. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side with Smriti Mandhana being named as he deputy. Taniya Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur have been named as the two standby players in the squad.

India will launch their campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka on the opening day, while they will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 7.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from 1st to 15th October," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

A total of seven teams, including hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand are Malaysia and UAE, will compete in a round robin format with the top-four making it to the semifinal stage.

The semifinals will be played on October 13 with the summit clash scheduled on October 15.

India had lost 1-2 to England in the three-T20 series.

Here's the full squad:

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

