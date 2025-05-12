BCCI announces revised IPL 2025 schedule, tournament restarts with RCB vs KKR clash on May 17

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will resume on May 17 with the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. The final will now be played on June 3 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the revised schedule on Monday. The IPL 2025 edition to resume on May 16 as BCCI announces revised schedule(IPL)

The IPL 2025 season was suspended last week due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, and hence, the path was cleared for the premier T20 competition to resume.

The fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will also be played again and the contest will go ahead on May 24 in Jaipur. Earlier, the match between these two teams was stopped after 10.1 overs in Dharamsala due to the tension between India and Pakistan at the border.

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played on May 29 and 30, respectively, while Qualifier 2 will go ahead on June 1.

The venues for the playoffs have not been announced yet. “Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage, the official statement read.

The last league stage game will be played on May 27, and it will be contested between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB at the Ekana. The first revised doubleheader will be on May 18, with Rajasthan Royals taking on Punjab Kings in the afternoon game in Jaipur. The evening fixture will see Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans squaring off in Delhi.

All the remaining league stage matches will be played at six venues: Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. Four matches will also be played at neutral venues (Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi and Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur).

A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.

“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” the BCCI stated in its official release.

“The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India’s armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket. The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league,” the board added in its statement.

Who's at the top in the IPL 2025 points table?

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. The Shubman Gill-led side are followed by RCB, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and KKR are also in with a shout of making the playoffs, while SunRisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been eliminated from the race.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is at the top in the Orange Cap leaderboard, while his team-mate Prasidh Krishna is at the top in the Purple Cap standings.