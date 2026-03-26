BCCI announces schedule for India’s 2026-27 home season; venues declared for next year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian men’s cricket team will play 22 matches across 17 venues after the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India on Thursday unveiled the detailed schedule for the 2026-27 home season. The campaign will get underway in September with a limited-overs series against the West Indies. Following India’s tour of New Zealand, which will feature two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, the home leg will resume, building up to the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled from January 21 to March 3 next year. A packed itinerary awaits India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill (AFP)

India’s busy home season will also feature white-ball series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, scheduled around the tours of West Indies and Australia. West Indies’ tour of India will comprise three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The ODI leg will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati and Mullanpur, before the action shifts to the T20Is in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In December 2026, India will host Sri Lanka for another white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs will be held in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will stage the T20Is. At the start of the new year, Zimbabwe will be in India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027, with games lined up in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The season will wrap up with the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a five-match Test series against Australia, beginning in Nagpur. The series will then move to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, setting the stage for a compelling contest between two of the game’s premier sides. Interestingly, Kolkata – venue of the iconic 2001 Test – has not hosted an India-Australia Test since.

India's full home season schedule for 2026-27 West Indies' tour of India: September 27: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Trivandrum

September 30: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Guwahati

October 3: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Mullanpur

October 6: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Lucknow

October 9: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Ranchi

October 11: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Indore

October 14: India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, Hyderabad

October 17: India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, Bengaluru

Sri Lanka tour of India: December 13: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, New Delhi

December 16: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Bengaluru

December 19: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad

December 22: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Rajkot

December 24: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Cuttack

December 27: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Pune

Zimbabwe tour of India: January 3: India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, Kolkata

January 6: India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Hyderabad

January 9: India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Mumbai

Australia tour of India: January 21-25: India vs Australia, 1st Test, Nagpur

January 29-February 2: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Chennai

February 11-15: India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Guwahati

February 19-23: India vs Australia, 4th Test, Ranchi

February 27-March 3: India vs Australia, 5th Test, Ahmedabad