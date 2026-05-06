For the second consecutive year, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the IPL 2026 playoffs, which will be held across three cities instead of two, with the summit clash set for the world’s largest cricket stadium. This will be the fourth time Ahmedabad hosts an IPL final, having previously staged it in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Ahmedabad to host its fourth IPL final on May 31.(AFP)

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“Following 70 high-intensity league-stage matches defined by outstanding performances and edge-of-the-seat moments, the tournament now enters its decisive phase. Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake,” the IPL said in a release.

“The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.”

As it turns out, the release added that although Bengaluru was expected to host the final after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title last year, it had to be moved from the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to logistical issues beyond control. The venue had come under scrutiny after 11 people lost their lives during RCB’s victory parade last year, and although it was cleared to stage matches this season, Ahmedabad was deemed a more suitable choice for the final.

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{{^usCountry}} “The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world’s largest cricket stadium — setting the stage for a spectacular finale. Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case,” the release stated further. Why Bengaluru lost out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world’s largest cricket stadium — setting the stage for a spectacular finale. Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case,” the release stated further. Why Bengaluru lost out {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Narendra Modi Stadium, with a capacity of over 100,000, was inaugurated in 2021 and has since been shortlisted for major cricketing events. Besides hosting four IPL finals, the venue also hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup finals, which produced contrasting outcomes for the Indian team. This, however, has sparked disappointment among fans, who feel that cities rich in cricketing history, such as Kolkata and Mumbai, deserve more marquee matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Narendra Modi Stadium, with a capacity of over 100,000, was inaugurated in 2021 and has since been shortlisted for major cricketing events. Besides hosting four IPL finals, the venue also hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup finals, which produced contrasting outcomes for the Indian team. This, however, has sparked disappointment among fans, who feel that cities rich in cricketing history, such as Kolkata and Mumbai, deserve more marquee matches. {{/usCountry}}

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