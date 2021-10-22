BCCI appoint UAE-based VPS Healthcare to monitor bio-bubble at T20 WC

After its success in securing the bio-bubble for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed UAE-based VPS Healthcare to continue providing medical services for the ICC T20 World Cup.

With 16 teams (including the qualifiers) participating in the T20 World Cup as well as BCCI and ICC officials and a sizeable broadcast crew in attendance, the marquee event will have more than 2,200 people in the bio-bubble. The healthcare group has designed a comprehensive plan to keep the bio-bubble intact. Its 100-member medical team from Burjeel hospitals will be managing the operations on the ground.

Bio-bubble

With over 2,200 people within the bio-secure environment this time, it is the biggest bio-bubble ever managed during any international tournament held in the last two years. Apart from those hitherto mentioned, there will also be staff at the hotel and stadium and selected medical personnel.

To avoid any breach in the bio-secure environment, the healthcare group has implemented stringent protocols. This time, the medical group has set up twelve bio-bubbles in nine hotels — seven in Dubai and five in Abu Dhabi.

Distinct from the protocol previously, VPS Healthcare will also use Rapid RT-PCR tests in case of emergency situations, which will give the test results in 20-30 minutes.

Testing cycle

In contrast to earlier times, all members within the bio-bubble are vaccinated. Despite that, all will undergo regular RT-PCR tests to uphold the safety measures. The testing protocol for the members in the bio-bubble has been set by the ICC.

Throughout the tournament, VPS Healthcare anticipates conducting over 20,000 PCR tests. It can conduct 2,000 PCR tests each day, with a turnaround time of 6 hours for the results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON