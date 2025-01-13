BCCI asked ‘do players take Gambhir seriously?’, urged to appoint VVS Laxman as India head coach after disastrous start

Head coach Gautam Gambhir is facing a lot of flak after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. Back-to-back series losses against New Zealand and Australia have led to India not qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time. Former England spinner Monty Panesar has now questioned whether the players take Gambhir seriously. Monty Panesar made a scathing assessment of Gambhir as the head coach, questioning whether the players take the former India opener “seriously”. (ICC- X)

Monty Panesar made a scathing assessment of Gambhir, bringing his underwhelming average in England and Australia into the mix.

Recently, the BCCI held a review meeting with Gambhir, captain Rohit Sharma, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also facing criticism for their underwhelming performances Down Under.

"I think maybe the workload is too much for Gambhir. He's just transitioned into a coach. Sometimes it can be difficult for some of the senior players who actually will be thinking, 'Well, I was his teammate a few years ago, now he's telling us how to play cricket'," Gambhir told Times of India.

"It can be difficult, that transition, and also his record (as a batter) isn't great in Australia or England," he added.

Under Gambhir, India lost an ODI series against Sri Lanka after 27 years. Then, India suffered a series whitewash in the three-Test series against New Zealand at home. The loss against Australia has worsened matters for Gambhir and his support staff.

'Bring someone like VVS Laxman'

Monty Panesar also thinks that India needs to appoint someone like VVS Laxman as the coach. He said that Gambhir did not average well in all parts of the world, so players might find it difficult to take his input seriously.

"He (Gambhir) averages 23 in Australia. He doesn't average well in England either. He didn't play the moving ball very well. I think the selectors will be thinking 'is Gambhir taking it seriously as a coach, or should we get him to just focus on ODIs and T20Is, and maybe bring in someone like VVS Laxman, for example (as Test coach)?...Or bring him in as a batting coach to help Gambhir. He's similar to Rahul Dravid. He's been successful in all conditions,” said Monty Panesar.

Speaking further about the same, Panesar said, "I think you need some sort of Indian legend, who has done really well in all conditions, to come in as a coach, because then you naturally command that respect. If Laxman tells 'you are not going to play the ball on the up when it is swinging', you listen, right?"

"But with Gambhir, I'm not sure if they really take him seriously, or they're just saying, 'okay, yeah, we'll listen to him, but we're gonna go and play our natural game'," Panesar concluded.