BCCI asked to 'impose ban' on foreign players withdrawing from IPL as franchises furious over 'lack of respect': Report

Numerous topics are set to be debated in the upcoming BCCI meeting with franchise owners, including the number of players each team can retain, the potential reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) option, and the Impact Player rule. However, a topic that has now garnered considerable attention is the issue of defaulting foreign players. These are the overseas cricketers who withdraw from IPL seasons, causing disruptions to the franchises' plans. Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy plays a shot during the IPL 2023 (PTI)

According to a report by Cricbuzz, multiple IPL franchises have voiced concerns over the perceived lack of respect and commitment from these players towards the auction process. This problem has become more pronounced in recent years, with several high-profile withdrawals causing significant headaches for the teams involved.

Notable names like Jason Roy, Alex Hales, and Wanindu Hasaranga, among others, have pulled out from IPL seasons in the past few years, often providing reasons that franchises find unconvincing. These withdrawals have not only disrupted the teams' plans but also raised questions about the reliability of certain foreign players.

The issue has reached a point where franchise officials, in one-on-one meetings with the BCCI CEO, have called for stringent actions against the defaulting players; some have even suggested imposing bans as a deterrent.

Earlier in the 2024 IPL season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had called back their players participating in the IPL ahead of the playoffs stage, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup following the season. England captain Jos Buttler, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the tournament, suggested international cricket shouldn't be played during the IPL.

“It's my personal opinion that there shouldn't be any international cricket that clashes with the IPL. I think that these games have been in the calendar for a long time. Of course, leading into a World Cup, your No. 1 priority is playing for England and performing for England. I feel like this is the best preparation,” Buttler had said.

The report further states that in addition to the issue of defaulting players, franchises have also pointed out a ‘trend’ where some foreign players opt to skip the mega-auction, preferring to enter the mini-auction where they tend to attract higher bids. The BCCI is reportedly aware of these concerns and the issues will likely be discussed in the meeting with the franchise owners.