Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BCCI backtracks on Champions Trophy travel policy; allows Indian players' wives, families to watch one game in Dubai

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 18, 2025 11:22 AM IST

The Indian team will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium against Bangladesh.

In the wake of a series loss in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, BCCI announced a strict travel policy, which was reportedly set to be implemented during the Champions Trophy. Based on the rule, families won't accompany the Indian cricket players in Dubai during the ICC tournament. However, the latest report in Dainik Jagran revealed that BCCI has permitted all players' families to go to Dubai to watch only one match.

India's Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul after the team won the One Day International (ODI) cricket series against England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)
India's Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul after the team won the One Day International (ODI) cricket series against England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

The Indian team will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium against Bangladesh. They will then take on defending champions Pakistan on Sunday and New Zealand the following week. Even if India make the final, the entire tournament will last three weeks, hence, BCCI did not allow families to accompany the players on the tour. According to the policy statement: "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period."

BCCI backtracks on travel policy

A source informed Dainik Jagran on Tuesday that a player can now take his family to Dubai for one match after "a top person from the team management had talked to BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia before going to Dubai." The report further said that players must now seek BCCI's permission accordingly, with the team management expected to submit a list to the board.

"A BCCI official said that the entire team is in Dubai, so no family has gone with them from the beginning. So far, every player has been allowed to take their family to only one match. However, he did not tell whether any player had asked for permission. He said it is up to the player to choose whether his family will accompany him to a match. Many people may not even take their family for a short period," the report added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On