BCCI backtracks on Champions Trophy travel policy; allows Indian players' wives, families to watch one game in Dubai

In the wake of a series loss in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, BCCI announced a strict travel policy, which was reportedly set to be implemented during the Champions Trophy. Based on the rule, families won't accompany the Indian cricket players in Dubai during the ICC tournament. However, the latest report in Dainik Jagran revealed that BCCI has permitted all players' families to go to Dubai to watch only one match. India's Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul after the team won the One Day International (ODI) cricket series against England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

The Indian team will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium against Bangladesh. They will then take on defending champions Pakistan on Sunday and New Zealand the following week. Even if India make the final, the entire tournament will last three weeks, hence, BCCI did not allow families to accompany the players on the tour. According to the policy statement: "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period."

BCCI backtracks on travel policy

A source informed Dainik Jagran on Tuesday that a player can now take his family to Dubai for one match after "a top person from the team management had talked to BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia before going to Dubai." The report further said that players must now seek BCCI's permission accordingly, with the team management expected to submit a list to the board.

"A BCCI official said that the entire team is in Dubai, so no family has gone with them from the beginning. So far, every player has been allowed to take their family to only one match. However, he did not tell whether any player had asked for permission. He said it is up to the player to choose whether his family will accompany him to a match. Many people may not even take their family for a short period," the report added.