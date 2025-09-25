BCCI breaks silence on Shreyas Iyer's hiatus from red-ball cricket: 'He told us of his decision to take a break for...'

Shreyas Iyer has been in the center of a lot of recent cricketing discussions despite not representing the nation currently. What began as a confusing withdrawal from India’s second four day game against Australia A has now been officially clarified by the BCCI. Shreyas Iyer, captain of India A, goes back to the pavilion after being lbw by Rocchiccioli of Australia A(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The 30-year-old batter’s abrupt exit from the Lucknow match, citing personal reasons just hours before play, was the prelude to a formal six-month break from red-ball cricket. BCCI’s secretary Devajit Saikia;s statement on Thursday morning provided the complete picture behind Iyer’s sudden departure.

The official communication reveals not just immediate medical concerns but also the player’s strategic approach to managing his career so that it stands the test of time.

The official BCCI statement

“Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection in the Irani Cup,” Saikia’s statement read.

This marks the first time that BCCI has officially acknowledged Iyer’s physical struggles playing the longest format of the game since his April 2023 back surgery. The statement suggests the initial rehabilitation was successful but the format’s demand is proving too much for the player.

From Lucknow exit to official break

Iyer’s withdrawal from the second India A match left the fans stunned. Having captained the team in the first match, the Mumbai batter returned home with much explanation.

The timing was particularly significant given the upcoming selection of the India Test squad for the home series against West Indies. The BCCI statement, however confirms that it was not a sudden decision but rather the culmination of ongoing discussions.

Focus on white ball

Despite the red-ball hiatus, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of India A for the three-match One Day series against Australia A. This shows that while the player is trying to stay away from the longest-format he is keen on staking his claim in limited overs. Here is a look at the India A squad for the series.

India A (1st One Day): Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishan Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A (2nd and 3rd One Days): Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Verma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishan Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh