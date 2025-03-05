BCCI brings strict rules for IPL 2025: Family not allowed in dressing room, travel by team bus mandatory for all players

Taking their strict policy of drawing regulations for Team India forward, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced some new regulations in the Indian Premier League that make it mandatory for the players to travel in the team bus and restrict the entry of family members and friends inside the player and match officials area (PMOA) before and during an IPL match. The board said the new regulations will come into effect from this year's edition of the IPL, which starts on March 22 in Kolkata, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Family not allowed in dressing room, travel by team bus mandatory for all players(PTI)

All 10 franchises were communicated about the new regulations via e-mail (HT has access to the file). The new rules were finalised after a meeting with all team managers last month.

BCCI said only “accredited staff” will be allowed in the PMOA, and families and friends of the cricketers will have to travel separately. If they wish to watch the cricketers practice, they will have to do so from the hospitality box.

Below are some of the changes being effected this year:

Practice during tournament

1. Teams will get 2 nets in the practice area and 1 of the side wickets on the main square to do range hitting. For the Mumbai venue, if both the teams are practicing at the same time, teams will get 2 wickets each.

2. No open nets will be allowed.

3. If one of the teams finishes their practice early, other team is not allowed to use the wickets for their practice.

4. No practice will be allowed on Match days.

5. No fitness test will take place on the Match Day on the main square.

6. On practice days (during pre-tournament & tournament), only accredited staff is allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play. Player family members and friends to travel in a different vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area. For extended support staff ( throw down specialist/net bowlers) list need to be submitted for approval to the BCCI. Once approved, non- match day accreditations will be issued for the same.

7. Players to use the team bus while coming for practice. Teams may travel in two batches.

8. For any request related to practice, fitness test on Match days, Venue Manager will be the POC.

Match Day Regulations

1. It is mandatory for PMOA accredited staff bring their accreditation on match day. On the first instance failure of not carrying the accreditation, a warning will be issued. On the second instance, a monetary fine will be issued to the team.

2. Despite providing hitting nets, players keep hitting on the LED boards. We request teams to adhere to it.

3. Players and support staff not to sit in front of the LED boards. Sponsorship team will mark places across the FOP where substitutes carrying towels and water bottles can be seated.

4. Players to wear Orange and Purple Cap. In case where players do not wear caps, we request players to wear for the first two overs till broadcast captures it.

5. In the post-match presentation, floppies and sleeveless jersey are not allowed. Failure to do so will result in warning on the first instance. On the second instance, there will be a financial penalty.

6. On match days, similar to IPL 2024 season, only 12 accredited support staff will be permitted which includes team doctor.

Jersey Number

1. In case of change in jersey numbers, please inform 24 hours in advance as mentioned in clothing & equipment guidelines.