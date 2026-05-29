BCCI cracks the whip, bars players and match officials from using smart sunglasses in IPL: ‘Strictly prohibited’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to tighten its grip and has now released a fresh set of instructions for players and match officials for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. The board's Anti-Corruption Unit put its foot down, and as a result, the players and match officials have now been barred from using the smart sunglasses inside the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). The decision was taken after it came to light that the smart sunglasses' advanced communication allows live streaming and video calling through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks.

BCCI bars players from wearing smart sunglasses during IPL. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An advisory has been sent to all 10 IPL franchises, stating that the Anti-Corruption Unit has noticed some companies selling and marketing smart sunglasses to players and support staff.

"Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks," the Board said, according to news agency PTI.

"Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'. It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of 'Smart Goggles' is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA)," it added.

‘Action will be taken’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was fined INR 1 lakh for using a mobile phone inside the team dugout during the IPL 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder was fined INR 1 lakh for using a mobile phone inside the team dugout during the IPL 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The players and officials have now been prohibited from using communication devices in the PMOAs. The board has urged all the concerned individuals to submit and deposit smart sunglasses before entering the PMOA. It has also been made clear that action will be taken if there's non-compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The players and officials have now been prohibited from using communication devices in the PMOAs. The board has urged all the concerned individuals to submit and deposit smart sunglasses before entering the PMOA. It has also been made clear that action will be taken if there's non-compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days," the Board said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days," the Board said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026," it added.

The IPL 2026 has been marred with several code of conduct violations, and the BCCI had to issue a strong diktat, banning late-night outings for players without permission from the security team. Guests in the players' and support staff's hotel rooms were also disallowed due to security concerns and fears of honey-trapping.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON