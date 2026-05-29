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BCCI cracks the whip, bars players and match officials from using smart sunglasses in IPL: ‘Strictly prohibited’

Here's all you need to know about the BCCI barring players and the match officials from using smart sunglasses in IPL. 

Updated on: May 29, 2026 04:01 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to tighten its grip and has now released a fresh set of instructions for players and match officials for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. The board's Anti-Corruption Unit put its foot down, and as a result, the players and match officials have now been barred from using the smart sunglasses inside the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). The decision was taken after it came to light that the smart sunglasses' advanced communication allows live streaming and video calling through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks.

BCCI bars players from wearing smart sunglasses during IPL. (AFP)

An advisory has been sent to all 10 IPL franchises, stating that the Anti-Corruption Unit has noticed some companies selling and marketing smart sunglasses to players and support staff.

"Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks," the Board said, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya 'hurt' with senior players' lack of commitment, informs Mumbai Indians about his decision to leave: Report

"Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'. It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of 'Smart Goggles' is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA)," it added.

‘Action will be taken’

"Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026," it added.

The IPL 2026 has been marred with several code of conduct violations, and the BCCI had to issue a strong diktat, banning late-night outings for players without permission from the security team. Guests in the players' and support staff's hotel rooms were also disallowed due to security concerns and fears of honey-trapping.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / BCCI cracks the whip, bars players and match officials from using smart sunglasses in IPL: ‘Strictly prohibited’
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