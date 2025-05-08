‘BCCI did not put any pressure on Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket’: Board vice-president Rajeev Shukla

Neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the selection committee had any role in Rohit Sharma's Test retirement. It was completely his personal choice, confirmed BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla Rohit Sharma(PTI)

Rohit announced his retirement on Wednesday ahead of the five-match Test series in England beginning on June 20, adding that he would continue to be available for the ODIs - the only format as he had already announced his retirement from T20Is after leading India to the World Cup last year.

Shukla said BCCI did not put any pressure on Rohit to retire from Test cricket.

“As far as Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket is concerned, he has made his own decision.

"It is our policy that the players who take the decision of retirement — we do not put any pressure on them, nor do we suggest anything, nor do we say anything,” Shukla told PTI Videos.

Rohit is an undisputed white-ball great, but he could not replicate that success in the 67 Tests he played. Shukla said his contribution to the five-day game was immense.

“The more we praise him, the less it is. He is a great batsman. The good thing is that he has not yet decided to retire from cricket (will play only ODIs). So we will definitely take advantage of his experience and talent," said Shukla.

Rohit Sharma's record as Test batter

Rohit has a fine Test record at home, with 2,535 runs made in 34 Tests at an average of 51.73, with 10 centuries and eight fifties in 55 innings, with the best score of 212.

Away from home, including two ICC World Test Championship final matches at neutral venues in UK, Rohit has an underwhelming record, scoring 1,766 runs in 33 Tests and 61 innings at an average of 30.98. He has scored just two away centuries and 10 fifties with the best score of 127.

His best record as an overseas batter is in the West Indies, with 290 runs in four Tests and five innings at an average of 58.00, a century and two fifties.