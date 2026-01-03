BCCI directs Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the 2026 edition after being instructed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the franchise announced on Saturday. The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the Indian Premier League's 2026 edition amid the growing strain in bilateral ties between the two countries on Saturday (PTI FILE)

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season,” KKR said in a statement.

“The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

The instruction from BCCI comes on the heels of growing geopolitical tension in the region after reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The BCCI, however, hasn’t specified any reason for instructing KKR to release the Bangladesh pacer.

“Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, according to news agency ANI on Saturday morning.

KKR announced the release within hours.

Rahman, who had made his international debut against India in 2015, was picked by KKR for ₹9.2 crore in last December’s IPL auction. He was the only Bangladesh player selected by an IPL team.

From Mashrafe Mortaza to Shakib Al Hasan, KKR has a history of picking top Bangladesh players for the IPL.

The decision comes a day after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that India would visit this year for a white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. Bangladesh are also scheduled to be in India for the T20 World Cup in February-March.