BCCI elections: Top post continues to be shrouded in secrecy

All eyes will be on Cricket Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday as leading officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congregate to file nominations in a bid to become office bearers for the next three years. The BCCI AGM is scheduled for October 18, but with elections unlikely, those candidates who file nominations – papers can be filed between Oct 11-12 - are likely to be elected unopposed, following scrutiny.

After a series of late-night meetings in the week gone by, no one was quite sure which post would go to whom. It is understood President Sourav Ganguly may no longer feature in the BCCI scheme of things but he has been camping in the city since Monday. Secretary Jay Shah is sure to continue in office. Whether he replaces Ganguly or 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is asked to step up remains to be seen. Objections raised on technical grounds around Binny’s eligibility to represent Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have been rejected by the election officer. IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel is on his way out and Binny also remains a contender for this post, if he doesn’t become the president.

There’s also intrigue on whether BCCI wants one of its men to run for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair. Ganguly, currently BCCI’s representative at the ICC board is eligible. So is Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan qualifies too, but he is not keen for health reasons.

Vengsarkar for BCCI Apex Body

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar will contest for BCCI’s Apex Council post through the Indian Cricketer’s Association (ICA) route. The revised BCCI constitution after Lodha reforms mandates two former cricketers, male and female, to find a place in the Apex body. For the same post, it is learnt former India player and ICA president Ashok Malhotra will also be in the fray. Former India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni is in the running to replace Shantha Rangaswamy as a female player representative in BCCI’s Apex Council.

For ICA president, former India player and coach Anshuman Gaikwad has filed his papers. Another Test player Yajuvendra Singh will contest to continue as one of the two ICA member representatives. Former Mumbai and Hyderabad batter Vijay Mohanraj is known to be interested in becoming ICA’s player representative in the IPL Governing Council. October 11 is the last date to file papers for ICA elections, which will be held electronically between October 27-29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON