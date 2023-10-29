News / Cricket / Why Team India players are wearing black arm bands during World Cup encounter against England

Why Team India players are wearing black arm bands during World Cup encounter against England

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 29, 2023 04:11 PM IST

The match against England is currently underway in Lucknow and Indian players were spotted wearing black arm bands.

Team India have been enjoying a supreme run in the ongoing men's 50-over World Cup, winning all the five matches they've played so far. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to carry forward the momentum on Sunday as they lock horns with defending champions England, who have been completely out of sorts. Despite assembling a star studded squad, England have struggled right from the start of the tournament, and defeats against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have only compounded their miseries. (Follow Live Updates | India vs England Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023)

Indian players stand for the national anthem before the start of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match(PTI)
Indian players stand for the national anthem before the start of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match(PTI)

The match against England is currently underway in Lucknow and Indian players were spotted wearing black arm bands. BCCI in a tweet confirmed the gesture is a mark of respect for Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on Monday at the age of 77 after battling prolonged illness.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“#TeamIndia will be wearing Black Armbands in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi before the start of play against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023,” tweeted BCCI.

Bedi was born in Amritsar in 1946 and represented India in 67 Tests in which he scalped 266 wickets, which included 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

Meanwhile if shift our focus on the ongoing encounter, England won the toss and invited India to bat first. Rohit Sharma, who is in red hot form, has stood firm while Chris Woakes and David Willey combined to rattle the Indian top order.

Woakes cleaned up Shubman Gill for 9(13), and packed Shreyas Iyer for 4(13). Willey removed Virat Kohli even before he could open his account.

Rohit and KL Rahul are doing the rebuilding but England have so far kept things under control. Rohit slammed yet another fifty in this edition of the World Cup.

Both the sides have not tweaked their combination, so India still have the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the dugout.

Meanwhile, India are batting first for the very first time in the competition after acing five consecutive chases.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs England Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out