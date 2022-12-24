BCCI has no plans for split coaching

India has no plans to have separate coaches for red and white-ball teams, officials in the cricket board have said.

Successfully used by England, there was discussion on the need to have a separate coaching staff for T20 after India’s semi-final exit at the World Cup in Australia.

“Has that ever happened in Indian cricket before,” an official retorted when asked about this.

Rahul Dravid, whose contract ends at the end of the ODI World Cup in 2023, will be evaluated on India’s performance in the 50-over event in October-November.

Mastercard interested

The BCCI has a number of sponsorship slots to fill after the home season in March. Some deals will end then and others are vacant now.

The board is unlikely to accept a tripartite deal sought by India’s current kit sponsors MPL to transfer the rights to apparel makers KKCL. It has been communicated to MPL that the deal cannot go through due to shortage of time. BCCI officials are also not keen on handing over rights to what it perceives as a weaker brand.

“Transfer of rights is a three-way process. All the parties should be happy,” said a BCCI official.

“The sponsors are continuing till the end of March. In any case, we have the necessary bank guarantees to protect the deal,” another official explained.

Neither wanted to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

MPL and jersey sponsors Byju’s have written to BCCI that they want to exit contracts which run till the end of 2023. BCCI title sponsors Mastercard, whose contract expires in March, is interested in renewing the association.

