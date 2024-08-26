 BCCI introduces prize money for players in all junior and women events | Crickit
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi
BCCI introduces prize money for players in all junior and women events

PTI |
Aug 26, 2024 09:20 PM IST

Jay Shah announced that in men's cricket, prize money will be awarded for player of the match in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments.

In a significant development, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Monday introduced prize money for player-of-the-match and player-of-the-tournament award winners in all women's and junior cricket competitions at domestic level.

Last year, the BCCI had increased the prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners receiving a whopping cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore.(HT Photo)
In a post on social media, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that in men's cricket, prize money will be awarded for player of the match in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments.

"We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women's and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme," Shah tweeted.

"Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit.

"A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind," under our Domestic Cricket Programme," the top official added.

Last year, the BCCI had increased the prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners receiving a whopping cash reward of 5 crore.

The cash prize for Irani Cup too had been doubled with the winners getting 50 lakh instead of 25 lakh, and the team finishing runners-up got 25 lakh.

In Duleep Trophy, the champions now get 1 crore and runners-up team receive 50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy get a cheque of 1 crore and the team finishing second best 50 lakh.

News / Cricket News / BCCI introduces prize money for players in all junior and women events
New Delhi
Monday, August 26, 2024
