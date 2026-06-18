Too hot to handle: BCCI’s gamble in extreme heat could cost Indian cricket more than it gains

It’s difficult to say how the ongoing Afghanistan series is helping Indian cricket. Wins count for little against such an opposition team. Personal milestones don’t matter either. But what makes it worse is that it’s being held at a time when it’s super hot in India. What happens if somebody gets injured and is out for months? Forget months, what if somebody misses the upcoming important white-ball series against England starting next month?

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill gasping for breath!(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the second ODI at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium, there were several injury concerns. Darwish Rasooli of Afghanistan hurt himself while fielding, and although he limped in to bat later, he couldn’t last long and had to leave the field for the second time in the game. In such extreme heat, the body constantly loses water through sweat, and a dehydrated body is more prone to picking up injuries than a fully hydrated one. It was Rasooli's first ODI game, and how terribly things panned out for him. Spare a thought.

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Highlights: Powered by Gill, Kishan tons, IND thrash AFG by 170 runs to win series

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} India captain Shubman Gill played a mammoth innings of 154 off 110 balls, but there was a time when he too started cramping up for the same reason. Gill got back on his feet after receiving some treatment, but he wasn’t the same player thereafter. He struggled to run and to connect his shots properly, and eventually got out playing a bizarre stroke. He didn’t come out to field, and vice captain Shreyas Iyer stepped into the breach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India captain Shubman Gill played a mammoth innings of 154 off 110 balls, but there was a time when he too started cramping up for the same reason. Gill got back on his feet after receiving some treatment, but he wasn’t the same player thereafter. He struggled to run and to connect his shots properly, and eventually got out playing a bizarre stroke. He didn’t come out to field, and vice captain Shreyas Iyer stepped into the breach. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ishan Kishan, another centurion in the match, also suffered towards the end of his innings. Now there is one more game to go in Chennai on Saturday, another hot venue. At this time of year, a very large part of India is unbearable in terms of heat. The Test venue earlier against Afghanistan — Dharamsala — is ideal at present, but then it can’t host one game after the other. In India, Dharamsala is the only proper, international-quality stadium in cooler climes. This whole tour should have happened at another time. The BCCI hosted in June because for the rest of the year, they would have much more important teams to deal with. That makes sense, but the moment you start thinking about the welfare of players, it doesn't anymore. Nothing is more important than the well-being of players. Non-stop cricket since February! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ishan Kishan, another centurion in the match, also suffered towards the end of his innings. Now there is one more game to go in Chennai on Saturday, another hot venue. At this time of year, a very large part of India is unbearable in terms of heat. The Test venue earlier against Afghanistan — Dharamsala — is ideal at present, but then it can’t host one game after the other. In India, Dharamsala is the only proper, international-quality stadium in cooler climes. This whole tour should have happened at another time. The BCCI hosted in June because for the rest of the year, they would have much more important teams to deal with. That makes sense, but the moment you start thinking about the welfare of players, it doesn't anymore. Nothing is more important than the well-being of players. Non-stop cricket since February! {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India have been playing non-stop cricket since February. They played the T20 World Cup, which they won. It must have been an exhausting experience even though they won in better weather conditions. Then came the ultimate grind by the name of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two long months in intense heat. Less than a week after it got over, the one-off Test got underway. A few days later, India A kicked off their 50-overs Tri-series campaign in Sri Lanka. Then the ODI series came along. Most of the Indian players in action for the last few days played in the IPL. There is no way they can’t be tired.

So, one can see there is too much cricket for Indian players. It’s not good. The BCCI should never be in a situation where they have to organise these tours. There are two pitfalls in particular. First, there can be injuries to players, to very important players. Plus, too much cricket can make fans impervious. Fans need a break, too. Imagine having to catch up with cricket amid the FIFA World Cup. On so many levels, the BCCI has got it wrong.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prateek Srivastava ...Read More Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON