BCCI issues detailed statement on Rishabh Pant's injuries, treatment roadmap

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement on India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday morning. “Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries,” BCCI said in a statement.

The attacking left-handed batter, who was on his way to meet his family after returning from a holiday in the UAE, was alone inside the car when the accident took place. He was first taken to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee for emergency care and then was shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun where specialists are currently treating him.

BCCI said Pant has injuries to his forehead, a ligament tear on his right knee and some bruises on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment,” the statement added.

The majority of the back and leg injuries happened because of Pant's desperate attempt to get out of the car when it caught fire minutes after colliding with a road divider.

The BCCI also promised "the best possible medical care and support" to the left-hander and his family in this tough period.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.”

Pant was not named in India's T20I and ODI squads for the Sri Lanka series because of a niggle on his knee. He was asked to report to the NCA in Bengaluru to undergo a 15-day rehab before joining the Test squad for the four-match series at home against Australia.

