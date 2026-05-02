BCCI keeps the suspense going, no confirmation yet on IPL 2026 playoffs venues: ‘You can keep guessing’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday confirmed that the venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs will be decided in a “day or two.” However, he kept the suspense alive when asked whether the games would be played in Bengaluru and New Chandigarh. According to the norm, the finalists of the previous edition of the tournament host the playoff matches, and on this basis, Bengaluru and New Chandigarh should be awarded the hosting rights for the marquee matches scheduled for the last week of May 2026.

Mumbai, India - April 12, 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during the 2026 IPL cricket match between MI Vs RCB at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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However, Saikia remained tight-lipped when asked about the playoff venues, saying that the decision will be made next week. When he was probed about Bengaluru and New Chandigarh, Saikia said the reporters wouldn't be able to get an answer out of him.

"We are working on what could be the appropriate venue for the IPL playoffs and the final. So, we will take another two days' time," the BCCI secretary told reporters on Saturday outside the BCCI headquarters.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about Mullanpur and Bengaluru and whether these two are the front-runners to host the playoff games, Saikia said, “You can keep guessing, but I am not going to give you a reply. We will take a call in two days' time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about Mullanpur and Bengaluru and whether these two are the front-runners to host the playoff games, Saikia said, “You can keep guessing, but I am not going to give you a reply. We will take a call in two days' time.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BCCI are yet to announce the schedule for the IPL 2026 playoffs, and the body has just confirmed that the final would be played on May 31. The group stage matches will be over on May 24, and the final four matches - Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the final will be done and dusted between May 24 and 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BCCI are yet to announce the schedule for the IPL 2026 playoffs, and the body has just confirmed that the final would be played on May 31. The group stage matches will be over on May 24, and the final four matches - Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the final will be done and dusted between May 24 and 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In all likelihood, Qualifier 1 is set to be played on May 26, and the Eliminator will follow the next day. Qualifier 2 is expected to go ahead on May 29 with the final on May 31. Where was the final played last year? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In all likelihood, Qualifier 1 is set to be played on May 26, and the Eliminator will follow the next day. Qualifier 2 is expected to go ahead on May 29 with the final on May 31. Where was the final played last year? {{/usCountry}}

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The IPL 2025 playoffs were set to be played in Kolkata and Hyderabad last year, but the venues were changed at the last minute due to logistical and weather-related factors. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator were eventually played in Mullanpur, while Qualifier 2 and the final were held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024 final was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH); hence, according to the norms and guidelines, these two cities should have hosted the final of the 2025 edition.

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