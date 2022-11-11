'BCCI needs to think. After Ganguly, Dhoni...': Afridi slams Rohit's captaincy as India's ICC trophy drought continues

Team India's wait to end the ICC trophy drought got extended on Thursday as Rohit Sharma and Co. endured a tough 10-wicket defeat against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal. The unit were completely outplayed by Jos Buttler's men, who chased down a stiff 169-run target with four overs to spare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting first India got off to a slow start and 50-run contribution by Virat Kohli and a blazing 33-ball 63 helped India pile 168/6 on the board. In response, the pair of Buttler and Alex Hales tore apart the Indian bowling attack as the pair combined to hit 10 sixes, and 13 boundaries, making a mockery of the run chase.

Also Read | 'Ghar ka ek buzurg hona chahiye. Agar 7 honge...': Jadeja's explosive remark on Rohit's captaincy stint after T20WC exit

The defeat once again exposed India's poor run in the ICC events and both the captain and coach Rahul Dravid were asked to share their thoughts on it. Rohit, who was a bit emotional shortly after the defeat, had a straightforward answer, stating “you can't teach anyone to handle pressure,” during the post-match presentation ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Dravid was asked to share his thoughts on BCCI not allowing their players to play in overseas leagues, which would help them get used to the playing conditions across the globe. The coach did mention that players miss out on such opportunities, but was quick to highlight the impact it could have on the red-ball format.

Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India next year, will mark a decade since the Men In Blue finished on the podium at a major ICC event. Shahid Afridi too was asked to share his thoughts on both the topic, and the former Pakistan all-rounder pointed fingers at India's leadership abilities.

Also Read | ‘When you play an x-factor…’: Chopra laments Rishabh Pant's utilisation, points '7 overs of spin conceded only 41 runs’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Afridi during an interaction on Pakistan's Samaa TV noted: "These things will now be noticed, when you win these things are brushed under the carpet. Today India lost and everyone's reflecting on the loss. But if we look closely, the Indian team need a leader after Ganguly and Dhoni. Someone, who leads the team from the front. After Dhoni, they tried Virat but they didn't achieve outstanding results. Right now Rohit is the captain and we still don't see any commendable performances.

“A leader's role is extremely important, their performances are very crucial. IPL is played for over two months, a lot of players get opportunity and despite that if India are failing to build a team, then in my opinion, they have a lot of work to do. The board needs to think, where are we making mistake, because they've invested a lot of money in cricket and a lot of players have also emerged. If you don't go out and win big tournaments, then it is a sign of worry.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON