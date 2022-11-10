Home / Cricket / ‘When you play an x-factor…’: Chopra laments Rishabh Pant's utilisation, points '7 overs of spin conceded only 41 runs’

‘When you play an x-factor…’: Chopra laments Rishabh Pant's utilisation, points '7 overs of spin conceded only 41 runs’

cricket
Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:21 PM IST

Team India endured a heavy 10-wicket defeat against England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant bats during the T20 World Cup semifinal against England(AP)
Rishabh Pant bats during the T20 World Cup semifinal against England(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India endured a heavy 10-wicket defeat against England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday. Chasing a challenging 169-run target, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made a mockery of the target and completed it with four over to spare. The England skipper scored an unbeaten 80 off 49 deliveries, while his partner Hales, who also returned unbeaten, smashed 86 off 47 balls.

While the bowlers did disappoint, the batters also had a below par day barring Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. While Kohli went to smash his fourth half-century at the tournament, Pandya's powerful display steered India to 168/6 in 20 overs. The all-rounder scored 63 in just 33 deliveries and was dismissed in the final ball of the inning.

Watch: Rohit Sharma fumes, Hardik Pandya seethes as Shami makes huge fielding blunder during IND vs ENG T20WC semifinal

However, former India opener Aakash Chopra made a stern assessment of India's batting performance, highlighting Rishabh Pant's role in the XI. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was included ahead of Dinesh Karthik, arrived in the middle in the 19th over, and only managed to stick around for four deliveries before being run-out on six.

However, Chopra underlined Pant's limited utilisation, considering his ability to strike the spinners and use the shorter boundaries to his advantage. Taking to Twitter, Chopra also pointed India's struggle against the tweakers.

Watch: Rishabh Pant's million-dollar selfless gesture for Hardik Pandya after sacrificing his wicket in India vs England

“When you play an x-factor…you must find a way to get him involved. 7 overs of spin has conceded only 41 runs. With short square boundaries. Less than run-a-ball,” he tweeted.

If we look at the scorecard, England didn't use Moeen Ali as Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone led their spin attack. Rashid bowled his complete quota and conceded just 20 runs and scalped the important wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, who was caught by Phil Salt for 14 off 10 balls.

Livingstone, on the other hand, bowled three overs and gave 21 runs at an economy of seven runs per over.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup rishabh pant
t20 world cup rishabh pant

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out