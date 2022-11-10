Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit Sharma fumes, Hardik Pandya seethes as Shami makes huge fielding blunder during IND vs ENG T20WC semi-final

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 05:14 PM IST

En route, they were helped by a couple of fielding errors as well, the most notable one was by Mohammed Shami which had left both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya furious.

ByHT Sports Desk

England had the match in their favour from the first over itself and never let India sniff an opportunity in the second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler took on the India attack in the powerplay, notching up 63 runs, the most India have conceded with the new ball, and continued with their momentum as they inched closer to the target. En route, they were helped by a couple of fielding errors as well, the most notable one was by Mohammed Shami which had left both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya furious. (India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022)

It happened in the ninth over the innings where Buttler lapped the fuller and outside-off delivery from Hardik over to fine leg. Shami sprinted in quickly to restrict it to only two runs, but upon collecting the ball near the boundary ropes, he flipped it over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but got his throw wrong. The ball went over Bhuvneshwar's head, allowing England to steal two more runs.

Hard was left seething while captain Rohit was furious as the big fielding blunder in the deep.

Talking about the match, Virat Kohli scored his fourth half-century score in the tournament after India opted to bat first while Hardik scored an impressive knock of 63 runs as India notched up a total of 168 for six in 20 overs.

India bowlers failed to grab the momentum early on as England openers fired boundaries all around the park to race away to 108 runs for no loss in 10 overs.

The winner of the second semi-final will be up against Pakistan in the final on Sunday in Melbourne.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

indian cricket team mohammed shami rohit sharma t20 world cup + 2 more
indian cricket team mohammed shami rohit sharma t20 world cup + 1 more

