'I only watched him play twice and immediately asked PCB head you must make him the captain': Imran Khan on Babar Azam

World cricket has noticed a certain similarity in between Pakistan's 1992 World Cup journey and that of the Babar Azam-led side in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Both were staged in Australia. Both teams experienced a forgettable start which pushed them to the brink of elimination. And both miraculously bounced back to make the final. And moments after Pakistan reached the final on Wednesday, after beating New Zealand in the semi-final, 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan made a huge statement on incumbent skipper Babar as he revealed the story of how he played a part in latter becoming the captain of the team.

Babar has been criticised immensely for his captaincy calls in this World Cup with many veterans and analysts calling for his removal from the post. The youngster however led the team to the final and had scored his maiden fifty as well in the semi-final match in Sydney.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in his 'TalkTV' show on Wednesday, Imran revealed how he played a part in Babar being named as the captain in October 2019 and why he had backed him for the position.

"Our cricket was going through a bad time when I was the Prime Minister," Imran said. "I only watched him play twice and immediately asked the head of the cricket board, you must make him the captain because he is genuinely world-class. He is exceptional and I haven't seen a player with such versatility and correct technique, such stroke play and temperament; he could go anywhere from here."

"Him as the captain makes a lot of sense because you want your captain to be world-class so that he commands respect," he maintained.

Imran Khan is also fan of Babar Azam’s batting 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/NYYyQN42n2 — Shaziyaa (@ShazziyaM) November 10, 2022

Imran also gave his verdict on the outcome of the T20 World Cup final. "I think our team looks good. I think we might just win the final," he said.

