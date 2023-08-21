BCCI official's point-blank verdict after HCA requests WC fixture change over hosting back-to-back games involving PAK

10 day after ICC announced the revised schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup where as many as nine changes were made to the original fixture, which was announced in June, including that of the blockbuster tie between India and Pakistan, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) sent in a request to BCCI for a change in fixture, with less than a week left for the ticket sales to begin for the tournament. However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, on Sunday, sent out a point-blank verdict to shut down the request.

Overall, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be hosting three of the 45 league games in the World Cup(MINT_PRINT)

Among those nine changes, made to the original schedule, involved Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad which was moved from October 10 to 12. This change left Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium hosting back-to-back matches with New Zealand versus Netherlands on October 9.

After a security concern was raised by Hyderabad police on those consecutive games, HCA sought another change in the World Cup schedule, wanting a breather of least a day between the two games.

"I can't say it would be changed for sure but back to back games are not ideal. I mean if they (BCCI) are reconsidering that will be well and good. We will have to work with security agencies. Anyone would want a day in between two World Cup games. We are still engaging with security agencies to see if it is possible or not. At the same time we are also keeping BCCI in the loop. The BCCI is completely aware of what we are trying to do," said an HCA official on condition of anonymity.

However, Shukla shut down the request in an official statement saying that no further change will be made to the World Cup fixture as it requires involvement of multiple stakeholders and added that with him being in charge of the Hyderabad venue he will try his best to resolve the matter.

"I am in charge of Hyderabad venue for WC. If there will be any issue or anything, will try to get it resolved. It is not easy to change the World Cup schedule and it’s unlikely to happen. Only BCCI can’t change schedule, teams, ICC, all involved," said Shukla.

