Watch: Jasprit Bumrah rocks Ireland with death-bowling masterclass in 2nd T20I, delivers wicket maiden in 20th over

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 21, 2023 06:42 AM IST

Bumrah conceded 15 runs in total in his full quota and managed two scalps, finishing as the most economical bowler from the Indian camp.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in top notch form despite playing his first series after a long injury layoff. Making a statement right from the word go, the Indian speedster took just two deliveries to strike and on Sunday the pacer produced another impactful performance but this time at the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates(PTI)
Bumrah bowled the 17th and 20th over in the second T20I between India and Ireland in Dublin, which the Men In Blue won by 33 runs. He managed a wicket each in both the overs, with the 20th being a wicket maiden. Meanwhile, four singles came in the 17th.

Such was Bumrah's authority, especially in the final over that Mark Adair, who was facing him, was heard complimenting a delivery in between the overs on the stump mic. The incident took place right before his wicket as he tried to play the ball across the line but was beaten by Bumrah's speed variation. He then got out in the very next ball after being caught by Tilak Varma at deep mid-wicket for 23(15).

India seal series

The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian unit dished out an all-round performance to seal the three-match series. India piled a challenging 185/5 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad led India's charge with the bat, scoring 58 off 43 balls. He was also involved in a crucial 71-run partnership with Sanju Samson after India were reduced to 34/2 in 4.1 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal got out for 18 off 11 balls, while Tilak Varma's dry run in Ireland continued. Varma had fallen for a golden duck in the previous encounter and on Sunday he could only manage 1 off 2 balls. Benjamin White dismissed Samson for 40(26), following which Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube chipped in with explosive cameos.

Ireland, in response, got off to a terrible start, almost similar to India. Prasidh Krishna injected two blows in his first over and Ravi Bishnoi made it three in the final over of the powerplay. Apart from Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 72 off 51 balls, no other Irish batters could withstand the Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by the stand-in skipper Bumrah. Krishna and Bishnoi also finished with two wickets each as Ireland could only manage 152/8 in 20 overs.

